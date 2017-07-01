Memphis Rep. Camper elected to lead NOBEL Women
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Representative Karen Camper was elected as the new president of the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women at its annual convention held in Nashville Saturday afternoon.
