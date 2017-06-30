Matheny announces bid for Congress

Matheny announces bid for Congress

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Http

After eight terms serving the people of Warren and Coffee counties in Nashville, state Rep. Judd Matheny has his eyes set on Washington, D.C., as he has announced his candidacy for Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't mess with Trump!! 2 hr ThomasA 6
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 2 hr Alyssa76 88
Analingus 20 hr Worried 6
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Sun Educated Calvinist 844
Glenn Bowron Sat LOL 1
Why is Tennessee so racist? Sat nobodycares 71
Truth about TN Sat Conspiracies 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,345 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC