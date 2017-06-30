'Game of Thrones' Final Season Might ...

'Game of Thrones' Final Season Might Feature Movie-Length Episodes

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: /film

According to reports coming out of this past weekend's Game of Thrones convention Con of Thrones, every episode in the show's eighth and final season could end up being as long as a movie. The most recent trailer already looks like it could be promoting 2017's biggest blockbuster film, so it's not too much of a leap to think about each of the last few episodes being movie-length.

Start the conversation, or Read more at /film.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends with his exwife 9 hr Been There Done That 2
Don't mess with Trump!! 9 hr Captain America 15
megan barry liberal hypocrite 14 hr Mom 257
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Mon Alyssa76 88
Analingus Jul 2 Worried 6
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jul 2 Educated Calvinist 844
Glenn Bowron Jul 1 LOL 1
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,247,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC