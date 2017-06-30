Couple Gets Married Twice Unbeknownst to Friends and Family

A couple got hitched three months before their scheduled wedding, in Nashville, Tennessee on March 2017, unbeknownst to their friends and family.The Nashville wedding did not stop the married couple from attending their scheduled wedding, which took place in Rawtenstall in the UK.Both weddings were recorded by YouTuber Hard Graft who promised secrecy and acted as a witness for their first wedding.

