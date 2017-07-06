Clarksville Police arrest DUI Driver with Nine Year Old in the Car
On July 5th, 2017 around 2:24am, the 911 center received a call about a possible road rage situation in which a driver was speeding and almost hit another vehicle in the area of I-24 and Rossview Road. Clarksville Police Officer Trevor Knight located the suspect vehicle on the parking lot of a business at 600 Rossview Road.
