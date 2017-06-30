Charley Pride Talks New Album, Merle Haggard & Disappointment Over Stalled Biopic
Charley Pride performs during the 7th annual "Darius and Friends" concert at Wildhorse Saloon on June 6, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn. This summer is gearing up to a busy one in the career of Country Music Hall of Fame member Charley Pride .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends with his exwife
|2 hr
|Love stinks
|11
|Don't mess with Trump!!
|5 hr
|Captain America
|41
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|9 hr
|ehehehehe
|99
|Ethics director who clashed with Weak,Dumb,Tru...
|10 hr
|Beth
|3
|Looking for a transgender friend.
|22 hr
|MEAZANDREA21
|1
|I hate men.
|Wed
|snooze
|2
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|Wed
|what
|73
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC