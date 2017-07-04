Brad Paisley Lights Up The Macy's 4th...

Brad Paisley Lights Up The Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular With Amazing Performance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Brad Paisley rocked the crowd at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular with an amazing performance that captured hearts. Read more details about his epic night here! Brad Paisley, 44 , didn't let us down with his incredible performance of a lifetime at the 2017 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't mess with Trump!! 14 min Captain America 20
I hate men. 1 hr snooze 2
Why is Tennessee so racist? 2 hr what 73
Josh Stamps 2 hr HUSBAND 2
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 3 hr zoom 90
Friends with his exwife 4 hr Ann Landers 3
megan barry liberal hypocrite 20 hr Mom 257
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,488 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC