At 70, John Prine is the hippest songwriter in Nashville
The first time a new country songwriter named Kacey Musgraves saw one of her songwriting heroes, John Prine, she had an unusual proposition when she approached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends with his exwife
|1 hr
|Whatever
|6
|Looking for a transgender friend.
|2 hr
|MEAZANDREA21
|1
|Don't mess with Trump!!
|7 hr
|Nobama
|28
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|8 hr
|Alyssa76
|95
|I hate men.
|18 hr
|snooze
|2
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|18 hr
|what
|73
|Josh Stamps
|19 hr
|HUSBAND
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC