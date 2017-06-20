At 70, John Prine is the hippest song...

At 70, John Prine is the hippest songwriter in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

In this June 20, 2017, photo, John Prine poses in his office in Nashville, Tenn. The former Chicago mailman has become an affable songwriting guru for many of Nashville's talented young artists and his songbook, "Beyond Words," released in April, features guitar chords, family photos, handwritten lyrics and witty stories alongside some of his best known songs, such as "Sam Stone."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Friends with his exwife 47 min Been There Done That 5
Don't mess with Trump!! 2 hr Nobama 28
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 4 hr Alyssa76 95
I hate men. 13 hr snooze 2
Why is Tennessee so racist? 14 hr what 73
Josh Stamps 14 hr HUSBAND 2
megan barry liberal hypocrite Tue Mom 257
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC