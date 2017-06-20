At 70, John Prine is the hippest songwriter in Nashville

In this June 20, 2017, photo, John Prine poses in his office in Nashville, Tenn. The former Chicago mailman has become an affable songwriting guru for many of Nashville's talented young artists and his songbook, "Beyond Words," released in April, features guitar chords, family photos, handwritten lyrics and witty stories alongside some of his best known songs, such as "Sam Stone."

