Adam Craig Asks CMA Fest Crowd If Lip Kits & More Trends Are...
Upon the release of his latest hit 'Just A Phase,' country music singer Adam Craig took the cameras around CMA Fest to ask if trends such as Kylie Lip Kits were 'Just A Phase' or 'Here To Stay.' Watch the HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE video! Adam Craig is the deeply emotional and brilliant mind behind so many of your favorite hits by Jason Aldean , Parmalee and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't mess with Trump!!
|2 hr
|Captain America
|41
|Friends with his exwife
|2 hr
|Been There Done That
|10
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|6 hr
|ehehehehe
|99
|Ethics director who clashed with Weak,Dumb,Tru...
|7 hr
|Beth
|3
|Looking for a transgender friend.
|19 hr
|MEAZANDREA21
|1
|I hate men.
|Wed
|snooze
|2
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|Wed
|what
|73
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC