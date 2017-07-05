Adam Craig Asks CMA Fest Crowd If Lip...

Adam Craig Asks CMA Fest Crowd If Lip Kits & More Trends Are...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Upon the release of his latest hit 'Just A Phase,' country music singer Adam Craig took the cameras around CMA Fest to ask if trends such as Kylie Lip Kits were 'Just A Phase' or 'Here To Stay.' Watch the HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE video! Adam Craig is the deeply emotional and brilliant mind behind so many of your favorite hits by Jason Aldean , Parmalee and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't mess with Trump!! 2 hr Captain America 41
Friends with his exwife 2 hr Been There Done That 10
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 6 hr ehehehehe 99
Ethics director who clashed with Weak,Dumb,Tru... 7 hr Beth 3
Looking for a transgender friend. 19 hr MEAZANDREA21 1
I hate men. Wed snooze 2
Why is Tennessee so racist? Wed what 73
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC