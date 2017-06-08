Worried autonomous vehicles will derail Nashville's transit future? Don't be, this expert says
In a presentation to the Nashville chapter of the Urban Land Institute on Wednesday, Marliee Utter, president of Denver, Co.-based Citiventure Associates LLC, said it is her opinion autonomous vehicles will only benefit mass-transit systems, not hurt them, adding, "I don't think it will put transit out of business."
