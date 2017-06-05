Winners of the 2017 CMT Music Awards

Winners of the 2017 CMT Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Carrie Underwood, left, and Keith Urban react as they accept the award for collaborative video of the year for "The Fighter" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Carrie Underwood, left, and Keith Urban react as they accept the award for collaborative video of the year for "The Fighter" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 1 hr American 47
Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o... 3 hr AlittleBroken 1
Who broke your heart? Tell us... 9 hr Big G 5
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 9 hr Invested 8
Why is Tennessee so racist? 13 hr Dan Rather 64
Opry mills 18 hr Just saying 10
Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14) 18 hr facts 3
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,603,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC