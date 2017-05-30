What it means to be the backup to the...

What it means to be the backup to the social safety net

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WNED

President Trump released his budget proposal on May 23, outlining how much the federal government would, or rather, would no longer spend on the social safety net. One of those programs bracing for cuts is SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program , formerly known as food stamps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is Tennessee so racist? 4 hr Dan Rather 32
why are you so fat (May '13) Fri Good gawd 47
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? Fri Anonymous 21
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Fri Educated Calvinist 836
Opry mills Fri uhhhhhh 6
Milfs Looking for Fun Fri what say you 5
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... Fri thats the truth 2
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC