Wayne Barnes and his wife, Judy.
In a normal Lebanon subdivision, there is a rock garden owned by Wayne and Judy Barnes that will surely catch the eye of any passerby. Wayne Barnes started his 150-piece garden packed with animal-shaped limestone rocks and geodes in 2001, and has just kept adding on since then.
