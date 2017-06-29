Wayne Barnes and his wife, Judy.

Wayne Barnes and his wife, Judy.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

In a normal Lebanon subdivision, there is a rock garden owned by Wayne and Judy Barnes that will surely catch the eye of any passerby. Wayne Barnes started his 150-piece garden packed with animal-shaped limestone rocks and geodes in 2001, and has just kept adding on since then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 41 min Captain America 248
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 43 min yup 114
Dog laws 3 hr 501c3scum 17
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 5 hr Mom 77
Massage 6 hr mr long shot 4
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 6 hr ThomasA 34
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Thu Alyssa76 85
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC