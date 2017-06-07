Uber, Lyft drivers hope to earn extra...

Uber, Lyft drivers hope to earn extra cash during Nashvillea s epic weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - As crowds flock to Nashville and surrounding areas for the annual CMA Music Fest, Bonnaroo and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, some Uber and Lyft drivers are hoping to earn extra cash.

