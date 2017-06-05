Trump suggests Iran shares some blame for extremist attacks

Gunmen and suicide bombers attacked Iran's parliam... A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier deposition. A jury that heard seven hours of testimony from a woman who says Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her may soon hear statements he made in an earlier deposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.