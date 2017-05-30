This Teen Girl Was Sentenced to 60 Years In Prison For Killing A Man Who Picked Her Up for Sex
Inside the Juvenile Justice Center in Nashville, Tennessee is a steel door fitted with a high-security system. Push a button and the door unlocks, revealing another steel door with a slot for IDs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most shocking.....
|3 hr
|Gross
|73
|Joe Rutter Realtor
|3 hr
|Nashicon
|1
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|media hater
|102
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|greg
|30
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|16 hr
|Charlie Bob
|23
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|19 hr
|Truth hurts
|34
|why are you so fat (May '13)
|Fri
|Good gawd
|47
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC