The Dull Blue Lights premiere new track, 'Press Play'
Formerly known as The Snails, The Dull Blue Lights have a sound that is soul with a bit of psychedelic pop and reggae thrown in. The band calls their sound "basement soul" but admit they would rather not be boxed in.
