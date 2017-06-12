The Dull Blue Lights premiere new tra...

The Dull Blue Lights premiere new track, 'Press Play'

7 hrs ago

Formerly known as The Snails, The Dull Blue Lights have a sound that is soul with a bit of psychedelic pop and reggae thrown in. The band calls their sound "basement soul" but admit they would rather not be boxed in.

