The Boss: Lukus Kindlesparker, The Weston Nashville
There's not much Lukus Kindlesparker can do about the train noise each night. Complaints about that, and noise from the construction of the JW Marriott soon to become his hotel's neighbor, are the worst parts of his job as general manager of the Westin Nashville hotel, because there's nothing he or his team can do to fix them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|2 hr
|Nobama
|218
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|2 hr
|Dan Rather
|70
|He had it coming
|2 hr
|Robert
|1
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|2 hr
|He knows
|6
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|8 hr
|guest
|57
|Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o...
|10 hr
|A friend
|3
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|Wed
|Invested
|8
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC