The Boss: Lukus Kindlesparker, The We...

The Boss: Lukus Kindlesparker, The Weston Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

There's not much Lukus Kindlesparker can do about the train noise each night. Complaints about that, and noise from the construction of the JW Marriott soon to become his hotel's neighbor, are the worst parts of his job as general manager of the Westin Nashville hotel, because there's nothing he or his team can do to fix them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 2 hr Nobama 218
Why is Tennessee so racist? 2 hr Dan Rather 70
He had it coming 2 hr Robert 1
Who broke your heart? Tell us... 2 hr He knows 6
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 8 hr guest 57
Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o... 10 hr A friend 3
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... Wed Invested 8
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC