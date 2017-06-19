TDOT meets in Spring Hill, residents disappointed with discussion

About 40 people attended an Interstate 65 corridor meeting in Spring Hill Thursday night and many of them walked away disappointed that no talk about a possible interchange in Spring Hill was discussed. The meeting, led by John Houghton of Gresham Smith and Associates in Nashville, was an informational and feedback session that was meant to discuss Tennessee Department of Transportation's plans for the future of the 122-mile stretch of the roadway in Tennessee.

