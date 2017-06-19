TDOT meets in Spring Hill, residents ...

TDOT meets in Spring Hill, residents disappointed with discussion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Herald

About 40 people attended an Interstate 65 corridor meeting in Spring Hill Thursday night and many of them walked away disappointed that no talk about a possible interchange in Spring Hill was discussed. The meeting, led by John Houghton of Gresham Smith and Associates in Nashville, was an informational and feedback session that was meant to discuss Tennessee Department of Transportation's plans for the future of the 122-mile stretch of the roadway in Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested In Missouri (May '16) 4 hr binaries 25
where to get kratom (Aug '15) 10 hr Bigmillz 7
Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12) 16 hr we know 113
country music question 18 hr Nuts 20
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... Sat know 15
How About Dem PENGUINS Fri Bottle Rocket 8
megan barry liberal hypocrite Fri Captain America 245
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,459 • Total comments across all topics: 282,011,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC