TDOT meets in Spring Hill, residents disappointed with discussion
About 40 people attended an Interstate 65 corridor meeting in Spring Hill Thursday night and many of them walked away disappointed that no talk about a possible interchange in Spring Hill was discussed. The meeting, led by John Houghton of Gresham Smith and Associates in Nashville, was an informational and feedback session that was meant to discuss Tennessee Department of Transportation's plans for the future of the 122-mile stretch of the roadway in Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested In Missouri (May '16)
|4 hr
|binaries
|25
|where to get kratom (Aug '15)
|10 hr
|Bigmillz
|7
|Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|we know
|113
|country music question
|18 hr
|Nuts
|20
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|Sat
|know
|15
|How About Dem PENGUINS
|Fri
|Bottle Rocket
|8
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Fri
|Captain America
|245
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC