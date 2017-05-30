TBI on CAPTURES murder suspect

One day after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list, a Nashville man has been arrested following a brief pursuit Thursday morning on Interstate 65 in Williamson County. 23 Year old Kevin Michael Tidwell was wanted by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the TBI to face charges of Criminal Homicide and Attempted Criminal Homicide in connection to an incident on May 27th in Antioch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.