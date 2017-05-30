Taylor Swift's coffee date with new beau
Los Angeles, June 5 Singer Taylor Swift looked smitten with Joe Alwyn as she enjoyed a coffee date with the actor in her hometown Nashville, Tennessee here. In some photographs, Swift and Alwyn can be seen enjoying morning coffee from a balcony on June 3, reports dailymail.co.uk.
