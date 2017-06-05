Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Spotted On Cosy Nashville Date

Last month rumours surfaced that Taylor Swift was dating acting newcomer Joe Alwyn , and now it seems those claims have been confirmed as pictures emerge of the stars having a breakfast date together in the singer's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee - despite their attempts at keeping the relationship under wraps. Perhaps they have decided that now's the time to unveil their love to the world because far from adopting a variety of disguises and keeping her public appearances as low key as possible as was previously reported, she was happily chatting away and enjoying a refreshment with Joe on a balcony in full public view at an undisclosed location in Nashville on a Saturday.

