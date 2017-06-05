Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Spotted On...

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Spotted On Cosy Nashville Date

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ContactMusic.com

Last month rumours surfaced that Taylor Swift was dating acting newcomer Joe Alwyn , and now it seems those claims have been confirmed as pictures emerge of the stars having a breakfast date together in the singer's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee - despite their attempts at keeping the relationship under wraps. Perhaps they have decided that now's the time to unveil their love to the world because far from adopting a variety of disguises and keeping her public appearances as low key as possible as was previously reported, she was happily chatting away and enjoying a refreshment with Joe on a balcony in full public view at an undisclosed location in Nashville on a Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a question? 2 hr YummyTennesseans 1
Who broke your heart? Tell us... 2 hr Sad 2
What do Tennesseans taste like? 2 hr YummyTennesseans 1
Why is Tennessee so racist? 3 hr Dan Rather 42
Joe Rutter Realtor 4 hr Hor Knee 2
why are you so fat (May '13) 4 hr Good gawd 50
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 8 hr geeeeeez 29
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC