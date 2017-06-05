Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Spotted On Cosy Nashville Date
Last month rumours surfaced that Taylor Swift was dating acting newcomer Joe Alwyn , and now it seems those claims have been confirmed as pictures emerge of the stars having a breakfast date together in the singer's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee - despite their attempts at keeping the relationship under wraps. Perhaps they have decided that now's the time to unveil their love to the world because far from adopting a variety of disguises and keeping her public appearances as low key as possible as was previously reported, she was happily chatting away and enjoying a refreshment with Joe on a balcony in full public view at an undisclosed location in Nashville on a Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a question?
|2 hr
|YummyTennesseans
|1
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|2 hr
|Sad
|2
|What do Tennesseans taste like?
|2 hr
|YummyTennesseans
|1
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|3 hr
|Dan Rather
|42
|Joe Rutter Realtor
|4 hr
|Hor Knee
|2
|why are you so fat (May '13)
|4 hr
|Good gawd
|50
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|8 hr
|geeeeeez
|29
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC