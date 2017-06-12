T Bone Burnett eyes legacy project at Greer Stadium
Music producer T Bone Burnett stands in the outfield of the old Sounds stadium where he has proposed an arts and music gathering as part of a mixed-use development at the site on June 13, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Burnett, who has lived off and on in Nashville for years and bought a home in West End three years ago, said he first noticed the site during his drives to the House of Blues Studios in Berry Hill.
