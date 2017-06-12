Second Store Stereo to Celebrate Debut EP Release with Live Show in Nashville
Nashville-based SECOND FLOOR STEREO will release their debut EP, "Blue Tattoo," on June 16th - available on all digital platforms including iTunes. To celebrate, the band will headline a live show at The High Watt on June 14th with special guests Kid Politics and Branan Murphy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How About Dem PENGUINS
|32 min
|lol
|3
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|55 min
|Snore Fest
|66
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|57
|He had it coming
|12 hr
|Nobama
|3
|Opry mills
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Heather
|20 hr
|Predators rule
|1
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Sun
|bricklayer
|219
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC