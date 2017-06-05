RISE: Re-engaging Russia; voting software firm hacked, leak says; Cup finals tied
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump has asked him to rebuild the U.S.'s relationship with Russia and not allow political turmoil over possible ties to his campaign to get in the way. Tillerson says relations with Russia are at a low point and deteriorating, and Trump asked him to try to stabilize the relationship and rebuild trust.
