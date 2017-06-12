RDU fliers will be able to walk to their rental cars in coming years

In this file photo, business traveller Brian Jackson, left, from Nashville, Tenn., drops off his rental car at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car lot at Raleigh-Durham International Airport while Enterprise employee Ryan Thistlethwaite checks the car over. In this file photo, business traveller Brian Jackson, left, from Nashville, Tenn., drops off his rental car at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car lot at Raleigh-Durham International Airport while Enterprise employee Ryan Thistlethwaite checks the car over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.