Rape Trial To Begin TodayMonday, June...

Rape Trial To Begin TodayMonday, June 19(Nashville, TN) -- A trial...

A trial for a third man charged in the 2013 rape of a Vanderbilt Student while she was unconscious... starts today. Brandon Banks faces charges including five counts of aggravated rape.

