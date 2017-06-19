Rape Trial To Begin TodayMonday, June 19(Nashville, TN) -- A trial...
A trial for a third man charged in the 2013 rape of a Vanderbilt Student while she was unconscious... starts today. Brandon Banks faces charges including five counts of aggravated rape.
