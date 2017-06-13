Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers deceived public

In this photo provided by Nigel Kinrade Photography via The Corporate Image, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus speaks during a news conference announcing that he, two other Tennessee prosecutors and the guardian of a baby born dependent on drugs have sued several pharmaceutical companies that manufacture opioids on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Johnson City, Tenn. The baby survived after spending 14 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, often crying uncontrollably and was given morphine to wean him from his addiction, the suit says.

