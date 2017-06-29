Prisoner killed after struggle in medical clinic injures deputyA...

A convicted bank robber who was taken as a prisoner by two Robertson County sheriff's deputies to the Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic was killed after he allegedly attacked one of the deputies inside a restroom. Rodney L. Cole, 37, was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies Josh Wiley, 36, and Tomisha Jones, 26. According to Metro Nashville police officials, Cole was waiting in an examination room with both deputies when he asked to use the restroom.

