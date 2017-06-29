Prisoner killed after struggle in med...

Prisoner killed after struggle in medical clinic injures deputyA...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

A convicted bank robber who was taken as a prisoner by two Robertson County sheriff's deputies to the Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic was killed after he allegedly attacked one of the deputies inside a restroom. Rodney L. Cole, 37, was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies Josh Wiley, 36, and Tomisha Jones, 26. According to Metro Nashville police officials, Cole was waiting in an examination room with both deputies when he asked to use the restroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
megan barry liberal hypocrite 44 min Nobama 252
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 1 hr yup 116
Dog laws 4 hr 501c3scum 17
The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely... 7 hr Mom 77
Massage 8 hr mr long shot 4
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 8 hr ThomasA 34
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Thu Alyssa76 85
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,304 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC