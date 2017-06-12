Prison bus described as a tank full of piranhasa as guards were slain
A Tennessee man called 911 after he and his wife were held hostage by Georgia inmates Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose. Both men had been on the road since June 13, 2017, when they reportedly killed two prison guards in an escape while in transit to another facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|21
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|16 hr
|Dan Rather
|82
|Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright)
|19 hr
|Friend of a friend
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|laugh a minute
|843
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Donnie
|78
|Dog laws
|Thu
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC