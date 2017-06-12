Prison bus described as a tank full o...

Prison bus described as a tank full of piranhasa as guards were slain

A Tennessee man called 911 after he and his wife were held hostage by Georgia inmates Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose. Both men had been on the road since June 13, 2017, when they reportedly killed two prison guards in an escape while in transit to another facility.

