Preds Pride Day Monday, June 5
Officials say there were an estimated 50-thousand people outside Bridgestone Arena Saturday night for the Preds watch party... more than city officials expected... so they're tweaking things for tonight's watch party... moving barriers to make more room. The party starts at 1pm, the free concert is at 6 and the game starts just after 7pm.
