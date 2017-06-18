Paigea s Best Bets for Sunday, June 18
NASHVILLE, Tenn. _ Happy Father's Day! If you're still looking for things to with dad today, I have a couple of ideas! The speed boats from Thunder on the Cumberland are back! Head down to Riverfront Park to catch them before the racing is over today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|7 hr
|Pale Rider
|83
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|14 hr
|Dan Rather
|23
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|Sat
|meandmine
|22
|Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright)
|Jun 16
|Friend of a friend
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|laugh a minute
|843
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Jun 16
|Donnie
|78
|Dog laws
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC