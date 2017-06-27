Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests fell ...

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests fell under the Affordable Care Act

In Oregon, the rate of cardiac arrests happening outside of hospitals fell significantly after implementation of the Affordable Care Act and its expansion of health insurance coverage, researchers report. "The degree of benefit was most surprising: a 17 percent reduction in risk of cardiac arrest among the middle-aged population for whom health insurance was expanded," lead author Dr. Eric C. Stecker from Oregon Health and Science University in Portland said by email.

