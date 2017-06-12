One More Party For SmashvilleTuesday, June 13(Nashville, TN)---If...
If you've been wondering about a possible big celebration party for the Preds, officials say they're TRYING to put one together, but they're waiting to hear what the Predators want. The President of the Convention and Visitors Corporation says, "The players only stick around for a few days, so if we're going to get together, it would have to be this week."
