Officials give green light to group trying to bring grand prix race to Nashville

1 hr ago

The Metro Nashville Sports Authority has approved an agreement governing negotiations with a group looking to bring road racing to the grounds of Nissan Stadium, advancing that group's wish to make the Grand Prix of Nashville a reality come April 2019.

