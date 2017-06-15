Officials give green light to group trying to bring grand prix race to Nashville
The Metro Nashville Sports Authority has approved an agreement governing negotiations with a group looking to bring road racing to the grounds of Nissan Stadium, advancing that group's wish to make the Grand Prix of Nashville a reality come April 2019.
