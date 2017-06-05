Norwich meets Nashville: The Cadillac Three and Brothers Osborne to perform at UEA

The Cadillac Three will be bringing their Long Hair Don't Care Tour to Norwich this November with special guests Brothers Osborne. Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, The Cadillac Three are a Southern Rock Group comprised of Jaren Johnston, Kelby Ray and Neil Mason, known for hits such as Party Like You, White Lighning and The South featuring Glorida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Mike Eli.

