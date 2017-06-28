North Carolina-based headhunting agency comes to Nashville
Charlotte-based executive recruitment agency Search Solution Group has opened a Nashville office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|32 min
|facts
|48
|Dog laws
|38 min
|wheee
|13
|Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|wheee
|116
|American health care is a bad case of American ...
|4 hr
|Al the man
|2
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|17 hr
|Rich
|27
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|23 hr
|anonymous
|71
|Jennifer Herman Gann
|Tue
|wahooooo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC