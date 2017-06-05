New absurd footage emerges in Rex Rya...

New absurd footage emerges in Rex Ryan, Rob Ryan bar fight

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

New video is out involving the recent Rex Ryan/Rob Ryan bar fight in Nashville, Tenn., and it apparently shows the events that led up to the initial video. Havel was speaking with the Ryan twins at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville when things turned sour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o... 7 hr AlittleBroken 4
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 10 hr Dan Rather 64
Hey Marsha Blackburn 15 hr US Army Vet 1
He had it coming 23 hr Snore Fest 2
107.5 the river Fri eat that thang 2
Milfs Looking for Fun Fri Isabelle 6
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... Fri Invested 9
See all Nashville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Davidson County was issued at June 09 at 2:55PM CDT

Nashville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Nashville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC