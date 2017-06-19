Nashville resident, Kurdish man with minor record fights deportation from US
A Kurdish man who appears to have only minor convictions woke up to a knock on the door of his Tennessee home a week ago and was whisked away for deportation as part of a roundup of Iraqi nationals. His wife says he could be killed if he's sent back to Iraq because he's been outspoken against the Islamic State and Iraq's occupation of Kurdistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|39 min
|Nobama
|89
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|51 min
|news flash
|27
|Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright)
|6 hr
|what
|2
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|9 hr
|Ay caramba
|23
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Jun 16
|laugh a minute
|843
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Jun 16
|Donnie
|78
|Dog laws
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC