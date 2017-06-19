Nashville resident, Kurdish man with ...

Nashville resident, Kurdish man with minor record fights deportation from US

WATE-TV Knoxville

A Kurdish man who appears to have only minor convictions woke up to a knock on the door of his Tennessee home a week ago and was whisked away for deportation as part of a roundup of Iraqi nationals. His wife says he could be killed if he's sent back to Iraq because he's been outspoken against the Islamic State and Iraq's occupation of Kurdistan.

