Nashville Rep Sets Lineup for 2017 Writing Room Reading Series

Nashville Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for the 2017 Writing Room Readings Series taking place in Nashville June 26 - July 1, 2017. All readings begin at 7pm and will be presented at the Actors Bridge Ensemble Studio at Darkhorse Chapel, located at 4610 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209.

