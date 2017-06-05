Nashville Public Library Named 2017 L...

Nashville Public Library Named 2017 Library of the Year by Library Journal and Gale

Tennessee's Nashville Public Library has been named the 2017 Library of the Year by Library Journal magazine and Gale, a Cengage company. The Library of the Year is a prestigious honor awarded to a library that demonstrates profound service to community, creativity, leadership, and innovation in developing community programs.

