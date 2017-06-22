Nashville Public Library closes the b...

Nashville Public Library closes the book on fines

NPL officials say the fine policy change should increase patrons' access to millions of books and other materials that they can borrow with NASHVILLE, Tenn. - You can now borrow books, movies and music from the Nashville Public Library without accruing overdue fines.

