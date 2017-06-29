Nashville mayora s goal for mass transit is a bold one
A few years ago, former mayor Karl Dean began the conversation about mass transit with the failed AMP rapid transit bus system. This year, Mayor Megan Barry became the architect of mass transit, unveiling a $6 billion regional plan to help solve the traffic woes Nashville commuters face every morning and afternoon.
