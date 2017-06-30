Nashville man wanted after father paralyzed, 11-year-old hurt in shooting

Palm Beach Gardens police say witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV, causing a June 9 cr The Sounds will be fighting for the title of 'Music City' as the Honky Tonks while the Round Rock Express will be called the Dance Halls for NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro police are searching for a man accused of shooting a 28-year-old father and injuring his stepson this past April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.