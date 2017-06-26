Nashville man indicted for importing and selling drugsA federal grand ...
A federal grand jury indicted a Nashville man on charges of running a criminal enterprise in the illegal importing and distribution of methylone and ethylone, also known as Molly, according to Jack Smith, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Terrence Deon Reames, 39, is accused of running the drug operation from May 2011 to August 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|country music question
|11 min
|BIG JOHN W HOLMES
|26
|Jennifer Herman Gann
|1 hr
|Neighbor
|1
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|1 hr
|Captain Remember
|27
|Problems With Some Patients At Mid-State Pain C... (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|vbrown
|325
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|29
|Dr.Vilvarajah M.D.
|Sun
|Johnny May
|2
|Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested In Missouri (May '16)
|Sun
|binaries
|25
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC