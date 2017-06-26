Nashville man indicted for importing and selling drugsA federal grand ...

Nashville man indicted for importing ...

A federal grand jury indicted a Nashville man on charges of running a criminal enterprise in the illegal importing and distribution of methylone and ethylone, also known as Molly, according to Jack Smith, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Terrence Deon Reames, 39, is accused of running the drug operation from May 2011 to August 2014.

