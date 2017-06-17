Nashville Kurdish man with minor record fights deportation from US

Sarkaut Taro's wife says he could be killed if he's sent back to Iraq because he's been outspoken against the Islamic State and Iraq's occup NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Kurdish man who appears to have only minor convictions woke up to a knock on the door of his Tennessee home a week ago and was whisked away for deportation as part of a roundup of Iraqi nationals.

