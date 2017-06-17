Nashville Kurdish man with minor record fights deportation from US
Sarkaut Taro's wife says he could be killed if he's sent back to Iraq because he's been outspoken against the Islamic State and Iraq's occup NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Kurdish man who appears to have only minor convictions woke up to a knock on the door of his Tennessee home a week ago and was whisked away for deportation as part of a roundup of Iraqi nationals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How long till nobody can afford rent
|4 hr
|seriously
|21
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|5 hr
|meandmine
|22
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|Fri
|Dan Rather
|82
|Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright)
|Fri
|Friend of a friend
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|laugh a minute
|843
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Donnie
|78
|Dog laws
|Jun 15
|ThomasA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC