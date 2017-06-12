Nashville airport honored for being f...

Nashville airport honored for being fastest-growing

16 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Nashville International Airport has been named the fastest growing airport of its size in the country following a surge in passenger traffic last year. Airport officials say that more than 12.9 million passengers traveled in and out of BNA last year, an all-time record for the fourth consecutive year in a row.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

