Nashville airport honored for being fastest-growing
Nashville International Airport has been named the fastest growing airport of its size in the country following a surge in passenger traffic last year. Airport officials say that more than 12.9 million passengers traveled in and out of BNA last year, an all-time record for the fourth consecutive year in a row.
