Nashville airport expects record travel after CMA Fest, Bonnaroo, Stanley Cup Final Music festivals and the presence of the Stanley Cup finals have sent demand soaring. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sgkb2A Jim and Jess Gehring of Philadelphia talk about their weekend in Nashville for CMA Fest 2017 and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.