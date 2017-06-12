Nashville airport expects record travel after CMA Fest, Bonnaroo, Stanley Cup Final
Nashville airport expects record travel after CMA Fest, Bonnaroo, Stanley Cup Final Music festivals and the presence of the Stanley Cup finals have sent demand soaring. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sgkb2A Jim and Jess Gehring of Philadelphia talk about their weekend in Nashville for CMA Fest 2017 and Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How About Dem PENGUINS
|33 min
|lol
|3
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|56 min
|Snore Fest
|66
|Music Balance (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|57
|He had it coming
|12 hr
|Nobama
|3
|Opry mills
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|11
|Heather
|20 hr
|Predators rule
|1
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|Sun
|bricklayer
|219
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC