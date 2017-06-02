Murder mystery train to be part of Watertown music festivalThe...
The Tennessee Central Railway Museum's Murder Mystery Excursion Train will be part of the annual Watertown Music and Arts Festival on July 8. On the train, which travels from Nashville to Watertown and back, passengers will take part in a progressive murder mystery play performed in each car. Once in Watertown, passengers will head over to the public square to enjoy the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Add your comments below
Nashville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why are you so fat (May '13)
|5 hr
|Good gawd
|47
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|7 hr
|Sweden Prime Mini...
|21
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|9 hr
|Sweden Prime Mini...
|27
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|9 hr
|Educated Calvinist
|836
|Opry mills
|11 hr
|uhhhhhh
|6
|Milfs Looking for Fun
|11 hr
|what say you
|5
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|18 hr
|thats the truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC