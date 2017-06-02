Murder mystery train to be part of Watertown music festivalThe...

Murder mystery train to be part of Wa...

The Tennessee Central Railway Museum's Murder Mystery Excursion Train will be part of the annual Watertown Music and Arts Festival on July 8. On the train, which travels from Nashville to Watertown and back, passengers will take part in a progressive murder mystery play performed in each car. Once in Watertown, passengers will head over to the public square to enjoy the festival.

